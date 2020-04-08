Any effort to impose income tax requires change to state constitution.

The latest effort to allow cities to impose an income tax was dealt a blow last week by the Washington state Supreme Court.
The high court declined to rule on the city of Seattle’s effort to impose an income tax. The court declined to look at an appeal by Seattle to overturn a ruling on the city income tax by a King County Superior Court judge and a ruling by the state Court of Appeals.
Unfortunately, the non-ruling does not put an end to the misguided effort to impose city income taxes as other avenues can be pursued.
Ultimately, however, all efforts should fail as it has been generally accepted that imposing an income tax in Washington is not allowable under the state constitution.
And it’s certainly not politically palatable — or, at least, it hasn’t been for the past 60 years. Washington voters have rejected 10 efforts to impose an income tax since 1960.
We maintain the only way to impose an income tax — either statewide or by individual cities — is to amend the state constitution.
Generally, we don’t concern ourselves whether Seattle — or any other city outside this Valley — imposes higher taxes.
But this matters because it’s an effort to circumvent the state constitution.
If Seattle is allowed to impose an income tax, it opens the door for cities across the state to impose local income taxes, which contradicts the constitution’s ban on an income tax.
To this point, the various court rulings have been narrowly focused. For example, Seattle’s income tax was struck down by a lower court because it applied only to individuals making at least $250,000 and $500,000 or more for married couples. The tax was viewed as unconstitutional because it is not applied equally to all.
However, the issue of whether an income tax imposed by a city is constitutional was not specifically addressed.
Nevertheless, the non-ruling by the high court should make it more difficult for Seattle to skirt the state constitution.
Again, if Seattle or any other city wants to impose its own income tax, we believe it must successfully amend the state constitution.
Getting support for that in the Legislature and by voters across the state would be a high threshold to reach. That’s as it should be.
The state constitution — like the U.S. Constitution — can’t be circumvented by state laws or city ordinances.