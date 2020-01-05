By Walla Walla Union-Bulletin and wire reports
As anti-war protesters gathered Saturday in scores of cities across the U.S. – including a small demonstration in Walla Walla – global powers warned the American airstrike that killed Iran’s top general made the world more dangerous and that escalation could set the entire Mideast aflame.
Meanwhile, hundreds of U.S. soldiers deployed Saturday from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Kuwait to serve as reinforcements in the Middle East amid rising tensions following the U.S. killing of a top Iranian general.
Lt. Col. Mike Burns, a spokesman for the 82nd Airborne Division, told The Associated Press 3,500 members of the division’s quick-deployment brigade, known officially as its Immediate Response Force, will have deployed within a few days.
The most recent group of service members to deploy will join about 700 who left earlier in the week, Burns said.
The White House sought to justify the drone launched killings near the Baghdad airport early Friday with a tweet saying that that Gen. Qassem Soleimani “was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.”
“He should have been taken out many years ago!” President Donald Trump tweeted. But the president also told reporters: “We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war.”
The deaths of Soleimani and several associates drew immediate cries for revenge from Tehran and a chorus of appeals from other countries seeking reduced tensions between Iran and the United States.
As U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called world capitals to defend the attack, diplomats tried to chart a way forward.
Pompeo said the U.S. is committed to bringing down tensions that have soared since Iranian-backed militia killed an American contractor and the U.S. responded with strikes on the militia. That set off violent pro-Iran protests outside the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, which in turn set the stage for the killing of Soleimani.
“Doing nothing in this region shows weakness. It emboldens Iran,” Pompeo said. “We don’t seek war with Iran, but we at the same time are not going to stand by and watch the Iranians escalate.”
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that a “harsh retaliation is waiting” for the U.S. He moved quickly to appoint Soleimani’s deputy, Maj. Gen. Esmail Ghaani, as the new commander of the Revolutionary Guard’s Quds Force, which undertakes the country’s foreign campaigns, including in Syria and Yemen.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged leaders to “exercise maximum restraint,” stressing in a statement that “the world cannot afford another war” in the Persian Gulf.
That concern was echoed during demonstrations Saturday in more than 80 U.S. communities, according to the New York Times. The protests were spearheaded by anti-war coalitions.
In Walla Walla, about two dozen demonstrators gathered at First and Main streets and chanted, “One, two, three, four, we don’t want this trumped-up war.”
About 300 people gathered at a demonstration Portland. One of them, Sarah Schneider, said she was part of a group called Never Again Action, which pushes against the persecution and deportation of immigrants in the United States.
“We’ve invaded other countries and created a situation that drives refugees over here,” Schneider said. “The reason we have a refugee crisis in the United States is imperialism and colonialism. I’m against both those things.”
The national coalition Act Now to Stop War and End Racism, which spearheaded many of the U.S. demonstrations, said in a statement that “unless the people of the United States rise up and stop it, this war will engulf the whole region and could quickly turn into a global conflict of unpredictable scope and potentially the gravest consequences.”