Ryan took time to do a Q & A with Jeremiah and Dori Stark, which I really appreciate as a parent of my own special-needs children. Take a look.
Q: What makes Camp Attitude special?
A: Acceptance. There’s an attitude of acceptance that is a part of everything there. From the gate (literally) the most important little people in our lives are loved and cheered on, without judgment. My child screams and wails for no apparent reason? Acceptance. Throws a fit on the floor in the middle of a crowded room? Acceptance. My whole family is overworked and, frankly, under-showered? Acceptance. It’s all about the people here and their loving, embracing ... well, ATTITUDE!
Q: How has your time at camp over the years affected you?
A: My husband and I always seem to have epiphanies while at camp. Seeing our children being cared for by someone else allows us to take in the bigger picture. On the one hand, it always feels validating to see that our children are totally wearing out multiple teenagers throughout the day, since we do this same “labor of love” 24/7 for about 360 days of the year. But on the other hand, not being the go-to people for the kids those few days enables us to stand back and think about what new parenting strategies to try, the importance of remembering to date each other, how the children have grown each year, and how incredibly proud of them we are.
Q: What would you tell someone considering going as a buddy, and someone as a camper?
A: As a potential buddy, I would say just do it! If you’re not sure, just go on faith — be very open about what you can and can’t do, so that you will get the help you need when you hit an obstacle. You are why the parents can come here and take a deep breath for the first time in months. You are what the children will remember in their hearts (and in photos) as the best part of camp, because the fun and games don’t mean much without a friend to share it with.