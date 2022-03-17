Alvin Guy Simpson Jr.
July 23, 1944 — March 15, 2022
Alvin Guy Simpson Jr., passed away peacefully with his loving family surrounding him after a long battle with cancer. He braved cancer with determination and continued to live his life to the fullest until his passing. Alvin was born July 23, 1944, in Pendleton, OR. Alvin was a farmer, trucker, real estate agent, and school bus driver. Alvin was a Vietnam veteran who served our country, and upon returning, he dedicated his life to his wife, Peggy. Aalvin’s grandsons, Joel Dale Jacobs, Alexander Jarek Alvin Krzyzanek; granddaughters, Julia Louise Jacobs, Katherine Alicia Louis Krzyzanek.
He was married to his childhood sweetheart for 47 years. Became a loving and beloved father to his daughters, Christina and Annaliese. Guy cherished his grandchildren, Joel, Julia, Katherine, and Alexander. He loved family trips cruising Europe, Hawaii, Mexico, and the Caribbean Islands. His family cherished every moment with him.
Alvin-Guy enjoyed the outdoors, going to his cabin, snowmobiling, skiing, ATVing, motorcycling, and riding bicycles. Our fond memories of Alvin include him helping his grandchildren with their bike tires and taking them to get donuts and cookies after school. He was generous, loving, and kind. His fondest memory was collecting over 200 baseball caps from around the world. He also enjoyed watching his western movies and seeing movies in movie theaters.
Alvin achieved his airplane pilot license, an AAA in air conditioning and refrigeration. Alvin was a 56-year Elk member, a member of Christ Lutheran Church, and a member of the American Legion unit in Milton Freewater. A yearly family event attending the week-long Pendleton Round-Up, this carried on the heritage of Grandma Gladys Thompson, who was the first Queen who led the way for riding a horse in the Round-Up Court. He will forever be missed.
Viewing will be Friday, March 18, 2022, from 10:00 am - 6:00 pm, at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 2:00 pm, at Blue Mountain Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the Christ Lutheran Church through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla.
