All roads lead to Putin.
That’s what Pelosi has been saying lately about Donald Trump. Most of those roads also seem to pass through Ukraine.
Paul Manafort, who now lives in prison, worked for Putin in Ukraine before working for Trump. RT the Russian English language media outlet is the only other place besides from Donald Trump you can hear crazy stories about Ukraine framing Russia for hacking the 2016 U.S. election.
Some of the roads also pass through Syria where Russia has its navy base. Turkey has given al-Qaeda linked militias tanks and air support to ethnic cleanse the Kurds in Syria.
Putin wins with the U.S. kicked out of Syria and NATO is weakened while Russian tanks mass on the border of Ukraine.
By the way, Trump Towers is “coincidentally” twin buildings in Istanbul Turkey
So it goes.
David Higgins
Walla Walla