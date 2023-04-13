A woman, whose husband has died, faces not only grief but in many cases financial challenges.
Women of today are more likely to be employed or have the education and job skills to find work after a spouse dies, but in the 19th and early 20th centuries this was often not the case.
A widow in early Walla Walla was unlikely to be prepared for the prospect of losing not just her husband but also her income.
Many were forced to move in with relatives or to rely on charitable institutions such as the Odd Fellows Home or even the Poor Farm.
A fortunate few had children who could carry on a husband's business after his death and provide her with income.
In some cases, however, a Walla Walla widow rose to the challenge of making a living on her own and achieved noteworthy success.
Newly married, Agnes Walker Thompson moved to Walla Walla from Weston in 1879. Her husband, James, was the sheriff in Walla Walla and held that post for fifteen years.
The couple settled in a pleasant home on Alder Street and raised four children. When James died in 1891, Agnes, who had been “keeping house” like most wives at the time, needed an income.
Fortunately, she had the resources to purchase a large house on the northeast corner of Second and Rose and established Mrs. Thompson's Boarding House.
Photos show that her boarding house was an attractive building with a welcoming vine-covered porch. Thompson made many improvements to the house over the years.
The Evening Statesman complimented her on the cement sidewalks she laid next to her house and the ten feet of bluegrass she planted between those sidewalks and the street.
With her neighbors, she petitioned the city for the asphalt paving of Rose Street.
Thompson's boarders varied in age and occupation.
The 1900 census shows the men who were boarding with her were two clerks, a physician and Malcolm McLean, a local grocer in his late forties.
McLean, who never married, resided with Thompson for twenty years.
Romance bloomed at the boarding house between Thompson's daughter Anna and boarder Cleaver Hesser, who married in 1901.
It was Cleaver who found a rat in Thompson's cellar in 1903.
The rat was newsworthy because it was a pink-eyed albino and was so special it was taken to Dreamland Park and put on exhibition.
(Dreamland Park was located where Jefferson Park is today and featured a swimming hole, a dance hall and a “wild animal” zoo.)
The young people who lived at Thompson's boarding house were a convivial crew and the atmosphere there must have been much like a co-ed dormitory of today.
The Evening Statesman reports that in August of 1906, the “young people boarders of Mrs. Agnes Thompson gave a delightful hop at the Odd Fellows' temple last night. The affair was purely informal and was enjoyed by about 30 couples.”
Thompson enjoyed company and hosted card parties in her gracious home. Known for her philanthropic and charitable work, she made time for service in a variety of organizations. She was a charter member of the Presbyterian church and an active member of the Inland Empire Pioneer Association.
In 1907, Thompson decided to retire as a landlady. She marked her last day by serving a five-course dinner to her boarders, who presented her with an engraved silver loving cup.
After dinner, she attended a retirement celebration elsewhere and in her absence, her boarders decorated the home with a profusion of flowers and brought in an orchestra to surprise her.
Surprised she was, and there was dancing into the wee hours.
Thompson may have intended to retire, but the 1910 census shows that she was again head of the boarding house with eight boarders living there in addition to a grandson.
Three young girls were employed as live-in servants and Eto, a man of Japanese heritage, a cook.
Eto had been trained as an “expert” cook while he worked for L. F. Anderson in her mansion on Boyer.
When Thompson was ill for a month and recuperating in Portland, Eto was left in full charge of the boarding house.
Fond of children, when he went shopping for supplies he would often pull a Thompson grandchild downtown in his marketing cart.
Eto cooked meals for Thompson's boarders for nine years. After he left her employ, he went to work as a cook for the Beta Theta Pi fraternity at Whitman College.
Census reports indicate that in 1920 Thompson had only one boarder, a teacher, and the 1930 census lists four women boarding there, including a bookkeeper and a waitress in a tearoom.
Fannie Talbot was employed as a live-in servant.
Thompson never left her home on the corner of Second and Rose and died there in 1932.
Her obituary described her as “one of Walla Walla's most loved residents” and said her “philanthropic and charitable work extended over the entire community.”
It was suggested that "Mother of Walla Walla" might well have been her title, due to her kindly treatment of the numerous men and women who had made their home with her over the years.
Not long before her death, Thompson sold her property to Standard Oil Co.
She was spared seeing the beloved Mrs. Thompson's Boarding House razed to make way for a service station that was erected soon after she died.
A Conoco gas station occupies the Rose and Second site today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.