A new task force launches next week as an advocacy group for changes that lead to more affordable housing throughout the Valley.
The Community Council launches its Affordable Housing Implementation Task Force on Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m. at the Walla Walla Regional Airport conference room.
The meeting follows a nine-month study of issues related to affordable housing that ran fall 2018 to spring 2019.
The intensive study revealed 41 percent of households across the region are in housing that is not affordable, according to standards established by the Department of Housing and Urban Development. That organization defines housing as affordable when costs, which include rent or mortgage, plus utilities, account for no more than 30 percent of a household’s income.
The study, which is available at ubne.ws/2lT2XXJ, discovered affordable housing includes homes for moderate-income households whose wages have not kept up with rising housing costs, and low-income or subsidized housing, which refer to units that target households below a certain income level, the announcement said.
Housing security is a necessary foundation for a healthy community, enabling students to focus on school, workers to engage in careers, seniors to enjoy retirement, and residents to participate in their communities, Community Council said.
The Implementation Task Force will advocate for the 28 recommendations generated through the study process to bolster affordable housing.
Among them: Encourage production of more diverse housing types and mixed-use development; increase access to programs that make homes more energy efficient and reduce utility costs; conduct education and outreach regarding the importance of affordable housing to the community as a whole; and explore a range of innovative solutions such as community land trusts and land bank authorities.
The meeting is open to the public and to all from Columbia County through Walla Walla and down to Milton-Freewater and surrounding communities. Community members will learn how to get involved.
Spanish interpretation and light refreshments will be provided.