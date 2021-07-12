My support for Adam Kirtley’s candidacy for the Walla Walla City Council begins with my regard for Adam’s human decency.
He listens to people to understand and has an innate sense of empathy for others. He does this in his professional life as the chaplain for students at Whitman College and in his personal life as a volunteer at the Christian Aid Center, the Walla Walla Immigrant Rights Coalition and the Blue Mountain Community Foundation.
For me, as someone who has worked and taught in Walla Walla for the last 15 years, I also appreciate and agree with his priorities for the city: 1) increased housing affordability, 2) a focus on our environment, 3) supporting community policing and 4) promoting an inclusive community.
Progress on these issues will make Walla Walla a better place to live and to work.
Adam’s bottom-line philosophy is captured in the proverb saying, “The strength of a community can be measured by the extent to which elders plant trees under whose shade they will never enjoy sitting.”
He intends to plant metaphorical trees — and implement tangible progress — all for the benefit of others. Please join me in helping Adam do just that.
Keith Swanson
Touchet