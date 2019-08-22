Father Raymond Kalema was born in Entebbe, Uganda. Inspired by the school chaplain, he entered the seminary in high school. After speaking to a professor at his seminary in Uganda and corresponding with the Bishop of Spokane, Kalema was invited to become a seminarian, and eventually a priest for the Diocese of Spokane. Coming to Spokane in 2014, he continued his studies and worked at the House of Charity. Kalema finished his studies at Theological College in Washington, D.C., and was ordained to the priesthood on May 17 by Bishop Thomas Daly at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes in Spokane.
