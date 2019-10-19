A rain-soaked Saturday complete with whipping winds and cold air didn’t dampen the spirits of a dedicated group of volunteers putting together Day 1 activities for the seventh annual Walla Walla Dia de los Muertos Festival.
Day 2 festivities go until 4 p.m. today on Main Street between Third and Fourth avenues featuring free art projects, music, dancing, and food trucks. The street fair is free and open to the public.
Volunteers from Whitman College, the Walla Walla High School Latino Club, ArtWalla, Legal Counsel for Youth and Children, and some other local organizations huddled under tents Saturday in the 300 block of East Main Street helping kids put together traditional masks associated with the Latin American holiday that actually falls on Nov. 1.
Organizers moved the festival up on the calendar because of one reason — the Pacific Northwest. And that fact was abundantly clear — or perhaps abundantly gray — on Saturday.
“We have to do it earlier (in the month) and hope for the best,” event organizer Katy Rizzuti said. Rizzuti works with ArtWalla which helped sponsor Saturday’s arts and crafts. More of the projects will be available for free during today’s event.
Rizzuti had gone around to public schools this week to talk about Dia de los Muertos, and she even talked to the students about the reason for doing it earlier in the month. Last year, the weather was great.
“I feel like this weekend is always such a 50/50 chance,” Rizzuti said. Despite the rain, her crew was all smiles as they helped kids who showed up in a few waves. Several even decided to brave the stormy weather and participate in the traditional procession down Main Street, which wrapped up with a free viewing of the Pixar film “Coco” in the ballroom at the Marcus Whitman Hotel & Convention Center.
Lots more people showed up once the event moved to the warmth of the ballroom as they nestled in for a rainy-day screening of the film.
When Rizzuti asked volunteers if they would rather have live music or watch “Coco,” the resounding answer was in favor of watching the Oscar-winning flick about a young Mexican boy’s spiritual encounter with his ancestors. Rizzuti said the film seems to resound with people in a profound way and it made a lot of sense to include it with the festival. She said the film, much like the holiday it encapsulates, can help people embrace the process of death and losing a loved one.
“I think we all have different ways that we honor the dead and this is an amazing tradition, this Latino tradition,” Rizzuti said. She said many of us may not realize that we honor the dead with “altars,” much like the traditional altar that will be on display at today’s event.
It could be a picture of your grandmother that you refuse to take off the mantel, or the family pet that still has the place of honor on the fridge, or the guitar from your brother that hasn’t left its display case since he died.
Dia de los Muertos embodies this idea of honoring the dead and celebrating their lives. In fact, celebration is a key aspect of the holiday — it’s considered somewhat of an insult to the dead to only remember their deaths with sadness and mourning.
Rizzuti said organizers hope to be inclusive in the future of other interpretations of the holiday which is celebrated all across Latin America, not just Mexico as portrayed in “Coco.”
Roberto Rodriguez, 15, a member of the WaHi Latino Club said he’s glad to see the festival taking place in Walla Walla.
“I think it’s pretty cool actually how ... more people are learning about it,” Rodriguez said. “Because I learned stuff, and it’s part of my culture; so it’s cool to see those things here in Walla Walla.”
Rizzuti said she’s happy that the event has been successful enough to bring awareness to a tradition that means a lot to the people of Walla Walla, especially the large and growing Latino population.
For more information about the fesitval, including music and entertainment line-ups for today, you can go online to wallawalladdlm.com.