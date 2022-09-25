East Moraine is an Oregon treasure.
Eager to hike a trail that is not an ankle twister and offers spectacular views, I park the car at a pullout on the east side of the highway that hugs Wallowa Lake several miles south of Joseph, Oregon.
Numerous other hikers are already on pilgrimages to the top.
The trail follows an old gravel road. It’s about four miles roundtrip with a 774-foot elevation gain.
Once on top, you can go as far as your heart dictates.
According to a trailhead sign, the parcel was conveyed to Wallowa County in January 2020 by the Wallowa Lake Moraines Partnership to provide public access to this one-of-a-kind resource.
Having educated myself, I huff and puff south through ponderosa pine in what’s called the East Community Forest. Tall grass hangs over the tracks in the lower section, and traffic noise bubbles up from the highway.
Birds flit to and fro in the morning sunlight, adding cheerful songs to the ambiance.
After a mile or so, the trail switches back to the north. Traffic noise recedes. The steady uphill climb offers views of the lake and Chief Joseph Mountain.
Nearing the top of the East Moraine, I think of the original inhabitants of the area, the Nez Perce. The tribe considered Wallowa Lake and the moraines sacred ground, and I can see why. I vow to tread respectfully.
Looking north, across the expanse of cobalt-blue Wallowa Lake, I see Old Chief Joseph’s gravesite and the Iwetemlaykin State Heritage Site, where other less vertical trails beckon. Beyond is the bustling tourist town of Joseph.
Once on top of the East Moraine, I take a foot-wide path north. Expansive views unfold of the lake and mountains. Grasshoppers and crickets leap out of the way as I pass. A red-tailed hawk cries from its perch atop a lonely pine.
Wildflowers are past bloom, but the area is known for abundant arrowleaf balsamroot and Spalding’s catchfly. A trip here in early summer would be a wildflower lover’s dream.
I continue north for a stretch, then stop and gawk. Mount Howard and Bonneville Mountain bask in alpine glory to the south, with jagged peaks of the Eagle Cap Wilderness, “Oregon’s Alps,” all around.
Far below, boaters ply the waters of Wallowa Lake, enjoying ample elbow room, and campers greet the day at the popular sound-end state park.
I am alone with the wind and my thoughts, taking in this one-of-a-kind
panorama.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.