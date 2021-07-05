Swarms of people sporting red, white and blue clothing mingled and browsed at the vendor booths that circled the Pioneer Park gazebo at Fourth of July in the Park on Sunday, July 4.
Music from local, live bands — from Walla Walla Valley Bands to Rogue Lobster to Coyote Kings and more — drifted through the air. The scent of the soaps and perfumes being sold by the vendors mixed with the smell of hot dogs, kettle corn and tacos.
This was the first Fourth of July in the Park since 2019, after last year's was canceled because of COVID-19, and many people were excited to connect with the community again after more than a year of pandemic isolation. The Independence Day celebration has been an annual tradition since the Union-Bulletin started it in the 1970s.
Greg and Carolyn Holm, owners of That Skincare Co., were among the many vendors present, and it was their first official booth since 2019. They were pleasantly surprised by how well attended the event was, Carolyn Holm said.
"We've met a lot of really wonderful people, and some are traveling from other areas," she said. "We are really happy to meet new people and share our passion for our product."
The event was really great but could have been a little cooler, said Jean Hylton, owner of Klicker Mt. Arts. The day's highest temperature was 95 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, down two degrees from Saturday's high and significantly cooler than last week's temperatures.
"I've been enjoying the atmosphere and the music," Hylton said.
Lindsey Oldridge, who was handing out flags at the event, is a member of the local Exchange Club.
"It feels good so good to see and connect with the community, which is what the Walla Walla Exchange Club is all about, building community," Oldridge said.
For Breanna Pritchard, an attendee of the event, it was her first Fourth of July in the Park. She decided to attend the event after a co-worker told her there would be live music and food at the park, Pritchard said.
"It's been really good so far," Pritchard said.
The event lasted from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and featured live music, dance and other entertainments as well as local vendors and booths featuring local candidates, organizations and more.