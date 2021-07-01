Fourth of July in the Park will go on.
Walla Walla’s city firework display was cancelled as a record-breaking heat wave persists in the Columbia Basin, however, Fourth of July in the Park, presented by the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin, is on as scheduled.
Food stands, vendors live music and entertainment will fill Pioneer Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 4.
The presentation of the flag, followed by the National Anthem performed by the Blueprint Quartet, will begin at 10 a.m.
The entertainment lineup includes Skybound Tumblers at 10:15 a.m., Ballet Folklorico at 11 a.m., Troupe Azure at 11:30 a.m., Walla Walla Valley Bands at 12:15 p.m., Rogue Lobster at 1:30 p.m., Coyote Kings at 2:40 p.m. and music from Brian Hunt and Tom Skeen at 3:45 p.m.
The colors will be retired at 5 p.m.
Food venders include Bacon Wrapped Hot Dogs, Bright’s Candies, Deeney’s Ice Cream, Gourmet Soul BBQ, Hacienda Zaragoza's Chicken Scratch Kettle Corn & Lemonade, Miranda's Treats Sno Shack, ML Express Old Fashioned Kettle Corn, Tino’s Tacos and Walla Walla Shave Ice.
There will also be more than 40 non-food vendors.
The Union-Bulletin will present the event this year after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The U-B has organized Fourth of July in the Park it since the 1970s.
This year’s event is sponsored by the city of Walla Walla, Columbia Rural Electric Association and Walla Walla Valley Honda.
Gov. Jay Inslee’s full reopening of Washington’s economy June 30 made it possible for the family-friendly event to take place this year.