The strength, courage and acts of service exhibited by Yamile Bernal’s mother are touchstones of inspiration for her.
Bernal’s mother started her life over with a move to Walla Walla. She sought an inclusive place here to raise her daughter and son and advance her career, Bernal said.
Including her mother, Bernal surrounds herself with others who inspire her. They are “so eager to help other people and are so selfless — they keep me going and always push me to be the best version of myself.”
A lifelong resident, Bernal, 23, has worked five years at the Walla Walla YMCA.
As childcare coordinator, she supervises school-age programs. “I am there to ensure that families in our community have a safe and inclusive place for their children to be while they work or to simply provide support,” she said.
She gets particular satisfaction from connecting and supporting the children in their social and educational growth.
“You meet many children from different ages and backgrounds, so it is important to find ways to get them to engage in our programs. I strongly believe that building those relationships from a young age plays a huge role in a child’s development.
”I also love that I can provide a safe and fun environment for them to make connections with other children and staff in the community,” she said.
Jennifer Bautista, who nominated Bernal for recognition, had this to say. “Yamile has devoted her life to supporting and advocating for the children in her community. She continues to care for her community through her work at the local YMCA. Her compassion, kindness and empathy radiate to all those she serves and helps.”
Bernal values highly the strong, supportive working relationships she has with colleagues.
The pandemic has helped Bernal grow in her career. She has taken on more responsibilities and supporting families in a bigger way.
Although the YMCA closed during the initial shutdown in spring 2020, it reopened for summer camp and opened a full-day emergency child care program for children who needed care while learning remotely.
“It also pushed me to find creative ways to engage with the staff and children,” she said. “It has been great to work for an organization that values the relationships in our community.”
She’s learned to overcome a fear of failure and is “ready to advance and take on more responsibilities.”
Self advocacy is another area of growth. “Being a Latina ... in this community has meant that I more than likely will always have to make a path for myself and for those that will come after me. I am no longer afraid of being the first and actually take great pride in being able to represent in areas that we have not been represented in before.”
She serves on the Walla Walla Latino Alliance executive committee. She would like to grow the organization, which strives to empower the Latino voice through community involvement and education.
“I would like to grow into an organization that can provide classes for Latinos interested in advancing their education, starting a business or simply being the place that Latinos go to when they need support,” she said.
“I have always been drawn to helping other people. Growing up in a Mexican household typically means that from a young age the sense of serving others is greatly instilled in you. Now throw coming from a single-parent household and having an older brother with autism on top of that, what would my purpose be if not to support and uplift those around me?”
She and best friend/high school sweetheart/husband, Alex Alvarez, have a 6-year-old husky-golden retriever mix, Orion. They live within minutes of their parents and immediate families and dote on their nieces and nephews.