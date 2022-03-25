The wine industry initially drew once-Seattelite Tracy Parmer and her husband, Adam Parmer, to the Walla Walla Valley.
But as her visits to the area became more frequent, she quickly realized it was a place she wanted to lay down roots.
“Walla Walla felt like an opportunity to be a part of something really special,” said Parmer.
Her love of the community soon turned into a full-time job. Parmer now serves as the fund development and marketing director at Blue Mountain Action Council. In her role, she helps neighbors understand how the nonprofit can provide resources for them. She also acts as a steward for community engagement from donors and volunteers through outreach.
“Witnessing neighbors move through challenges that most of us can’t conceive of with resiliency and dignity, and being next to people who make that work possible, is my favorite part of the job,” said Parmer.
She says the camaraderie in the community makes it a special place to work.
“Regardless of industry, professionals in the area are constantly sharing resources. Folks take the time to help one another so that the community as a whole is rising.”
Her advice for other young professionals?
“Holding tight to a strong sense of self while taking career leaps, moving markets or growing within an organization can be difficult. In both work and life, I think evolving and maintaining a willingness to take risks is the most rewarding challenge.”
— Margaux Maxwell
