Originally from Western Washington, Tina Griese, also known as America, spent her childhood visiting her foster family on the holidays in Walla Walla. She says Pioneer Park was always her favorite part of trips to the Valley.
“There’s something magical about that place; it always brings perspective,” she said.
When an opportunity to work at local barbershop House of Dapper provided a means to root herself here, she jumped on it. But while Griese long knew she wanted a career that would allow her to help people, she didn’t always imagine it would be through hair.
Initially, the then west-sider had plans to become a probation officer, to help youth with challenging backgrounds navigate the transition to adulthood.
“I had a tough upbringing myself, so I saw myself going into criminal law and helping in that way,” she said.
But when friends started lettings Griese cut their hair in her early 20s, everything changed.
She says barbers, like bartenders, see people at the best and worst times of their life. Trust is a key element in her client relationships.
“People just want to know that they are being listened to and that they have someone in their corner. Even if that’s just their barber on that one day for one hour, it makes a difference,” she said.
Some clients have become like family.
Griese has styled people’s hair as they move through milestones in their lives such as weddings, baby showers, heartbreak, a new school, a new job and just about any other time marker imaginable.
Now general manager at House of Dapper, she says she hopes her professional path can help inspire others with difficult backgrounds.
“I still want to work with kids in the foster care system and at the juvenile detention center. I want to show them that starting their own business is an out,” said Griese.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.