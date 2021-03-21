Nick Emigh spends his days working in the same building his ancestors worked in four generations ago, Shady Lawn Antiques, formerly the Shady Lawn Creamery.
His family has been in the Walla Walla Valley since 1870.
Emigh co-owns his family’s antique business with his parents, Dave and Jill. He has been married to Kellie for almost nine years now and attributes her support as the reason he can have the job he loves.
Emigh takes on the duties of acquiring antiques, cleaning, repair, restoration, research, pricing and sales, but restoring antique furniture is where he spends most of his time.
“I will do whatever it takes to fix a piece so that I don’t have to make an excuse or apologize for something that isn’t quite right, and my goal is that the piece will survive another 100 years,” Emigh said.
He said he feels inspired by breathing new life into pieces so they can be used again and feels satisfaction when “saving history from the dump.”
His father taught him woodworking, and they have been restoring furniture together for as long as he can remember.
He enjoys the challenge of finding solutions to problems that occur when he is restoring a broken piece of antique furniture. He said no two pieces are the same, so each piece has its own set of challenges, and he only gets one chance to make it right.
“It is a constant challenge to acquire high-quality, unique antique inventory and ensure that all restoration is to our reputation’s caliber,” he said.
One of the more memorable pieces he worked on sits as a statement piece in their showroom. It is an old post office box window found in a local barn in a pile of wood.
He said they recovered all the pieces they could from the barn, and he used his engineering degree to sketch a way to salvage all the pieces and make something new that honored the original.
During the pandemic, because his parents are in the high-risk age group for coronavirus, they swapped roles, and he jumped in to handle the sales counter.
“The full-time buying/sales experience gave me new insight into the overall operation of the business,” Emigh said.
He couldn’t spend time in the workshop like usual.
“I have gained a new level of respect for what my father does, and he had a great deal of respect for how quickly I can restore a piece,” he said.
He said working daily with his parents is both rewarding and frustrating. He tells his sister, “Raising parents is hard.”
“Family history has always been important to me, and continuing to work in the same building that so many generations before me have worked in, drives me daily to be my best, and continue to make the business better,” Emigh said.