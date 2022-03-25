Criminal law is Nicholas Holce’s professional life.
After passing the bar in 2013, Holce began work as a deputy prosecuting attorney in Walla Walla. In 2020, he left that position to pursue his own practice. His focus is still criminal law, just from a different perspective.
“As a prosecutor, I strove to pursue outcomes that served and protected the community,” he said. “As a defense attorney, I still have essentially the same duty, but viewed through a different lens.”
Holce takes a wide range of criminal cases in his new role. He performs indigent defense for clients in Walla Walla and Columbia counties.
“I enjoy being able to research complex legal questions and craft legal memoranda that develop understanding of the laws in Washington,” Holce said. “The law is ever-evolving, and with the changes come new questions about what is and is not allowed.”
Being a defense attorney after being a prosecutor has its own unique challenges.
“On occasion, I have been appointed to represent people who I had prosecuted,” he said. “However, I have gained a reputation with my clients as someone who will work tirelessly to ensure their rights are protected irrespective of my prior role.”
Holce said his goals for the future involve adapting to the needs of the community.
“Presently, I provide indigent defense because there is a need for it,” Holce said. “If there is a need in the future that I believe my skill set can and should better fill, then I will endeavor to fill it.”
