It was about midnight when Meghan DeBolt received a call from an emergency room doctor.
The physician needed permission to quickly administer a COVID-19 test.
“Yes, I used to have to approve each test,” DeBolt said. “Wow.”
Forgive the obvious, but 2020 was a tough year for Walla Walla County’s former director of the Department of Community Health.
Now, as the executive director of the Blue Zones Project Walla Walla Valley — a nonprofit effort aimed at increasing public health — DeBolt has kept her focus as a public health advocate, but perhaps without the same scrutiny as her previous job.
Yet the College Place resident hasn’t lost sight of the government sector of public health, after transitioning to Blue Zones in October 2020.
“I haven’t decided if I will rejoin the public sector again,” DeBolt said. “But I had thought, for a time, that being the secretary of health would be a ‘fun’ job … I see so many opportunities for alignment at the state level that would benefit local jurisdictions … public health is still my passion.”
Ever a forward thinker, DeBolt has kept in close contact with her friends within the state Department of Health and other public health organizations.
It’s that drive that placed her in such lofty positions at such a young age.
At 28, she became the public health director of Umatilla County, returning to her roots as a Pendleton High School graduate, according to the East Oregonian.
She had jumped around in some administrative positions before settling down with her family as a full-time parent in San Diego, California, when that position caught her eye.
“Next thing I knew, I was on the phone with Commissioner (George) Murdock and flying up for a formal interview.”
Through her time at Umatilla County Public Health, she met Harvey Crowder, the former Walla Walla County health director, who informed her of his plan to leave the post. She jumped at that opportunity, too.
While in that job, she leaned heavily into the idea of the Walla Walla Valley becoming a “Blue Zone” — a concept of developing and transforming communities by fostering healthy lifestyles.
DeBolt spearheaded the effort, eventually getting local governments and other organizations interested in the project.
As the COVID-19 pandemic began to unfold, the challenges of leading a health department began to mount, including some of those midnight calls.
“This was intense, and I was very busy for many months,” DeBolt said. “It was a lot, but the team was amazing, and they continue to be amazing.”
She said of particular importance to her was helping develop a strategy to curb an outbreak of the disease at Tyson Fresh Meats in Wallula, where numbers skyrocketed in April 2020, and workers began dying amid a nationwide call to halt work at meat production facilities.
In her shift from emergency health management to Blue Zones, DeBolt said “the stars aligned,” and she began her job with the nonprofit right after departing the county position. She also said part of her decision came after reading the book “Untamed,” by Glennon Doyle, and by constantly talking about life with her husband, Rob.
“I would not have been able to accomplish half of what I have without the support and sacrifice of my husband,” she said. “He gave up his career for me to pursue mine, and I do not show him enough how much I appreciate him.”
But had it not been for her tenacity in developing an environment for Blue Zones to take off, DeBolt might not have been in a position to take the helm of the local effort.
DeBolt attributes her determination and success at a young age to being an only child, at least partly.
“I was raised to be very confident, and I am a people person, and these qualities have laid the foundation for my early successes,” she said. “I love working with people — which is exactly what you need in a leadership position.”
Through her new role, she hopes to see the Valley continue to form into a place that could be known for a healthy lifestyle, perhaps even as a benefit for herself.
“Personally, I would love to run a marathon again — I used to in my college days,” she said. “Thank goodness for Blue Zones.”