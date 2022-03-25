For a second year, staffers at the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reached out to all parts of the community to profile young professionals who are leading the Walla Walla Valley into the future. We organized 39 under 39 profiles based on six categories: arts, culture and faith; business and agriculture; education; health care; nonprofits and advocacy; and public service.
In January, we again began asking for recommendations. After an impressive number of suggestions, the people featured come from a variety of professions and backgrounds.
This year’s list features artists, teachers, business owners, scientists, musicians, community volunteers and health care workers. Some are lifelong residents of the Valley. Others have been drawn here by work or family.
Read more in this subscriber exclusive in today's F section of the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin or on union-bulletin.com/39_under_39.
