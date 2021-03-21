The person sitting in front of Alex Alvarez Ortiz on any given day could be any stranger. It could be a friend. It could be a family member.
But Alvarez Ortiz said the many faces — or maybe more accurately, heads — that sit in front of him every day are why he’s able to wake up every morning and say “I get to go work,” instead of “I have to go to work.”
At 24, with no prior experience and no bachelor’s degree, the Walla Walla resident owns and operates his own barber studio. Alvarez Ortiz opened it in 2019, just two years after completing the barber program at Walla Walla Community College.
In the heart of downtown Walla Walla, Alvy’s Barber Studio sees a diverse group of clients with all sorts of stories that the hair stylist gets to hear first-hand.
“Some people come in who face a lot of adversity yet still keep a positive attitude and seem to look at life in such an optimistic way, and it makes me strive to be better and appreciate life,” Alvarez Ortiz said.
“I am aware that sometimes life can get tough, but hearing about how other people stay positive makes me strive to keep doing better and staying positive everyday.”
He’s no stranger to adversity himself.
He spent his life growing up in the Walla Walla Valley. While in school, he struggled and wondered where his life would take him.
“I was never a good student in high school academically — I was actually a terrible student academically,” Alvarez Ortiz said.
Especially in high school, he said, he was told over and over that he needed a four-year degree to be successful in life.
While he says now that he knows the importance a college education can have for someone, he felt it wasn’t for him — although he did attend the WWCC program for barbers, a 44-week course that enables one to become a licensed barber.
Alvarez Ortiz said it was his parents and his wife, Yamile, who drove him to realize that maybe the four-year degree wasn’t his style.
After working at a local barber shop for a year, he went out on a limb and opened up his own business — a first for anyone in his family.
“I sure did have a few hiccups with paperwork and permits to start my business up, since there were a few things I didn’t know I had to do,” Alvarez Ortiz said. “But trial and error is what ultimately helped me get things done the right way over time.”
Now, no matter how hairy his day gets, he said he considers himself blessed to be in such a position — even during struggles such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
The economic impact of state restrictions placed on barber shops put him through the ringer, Alvarez Ortiz said.
But he was able to manage it, and now the scissors are cutting freely again in downtown Walla Walla.
He said he wants to take what he’s learned and give it away.
“I would like to eventually become an instructor for a program or start my own barber school,” Alvarez Ortiz said.
And it’s already evident.
When he’s not operating the shop, he can often be found volunteering his time at WWCC, offering his knowledge to young stylists who maybe find themselves like Alvarez Ortiz — cut from a different cloth.