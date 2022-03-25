Lindsey Williams feels the love of Walla Walla in every facet of her life.
Indeed, Williams arrived here because of love, she said.
“I met a cute, brilliant WSU crop science graduate student while out for a hike while I was a WSU student myself. Three years later, we were married and he was offered a job in his hometown of Walla Walla. Now it’s my home, too!”
Lindsey and Matt Williams are parenting four young Rwandan students who came to live with them five years ago. Grace, Sarah, Sandrine and Eliane have been joined in the family by Dude the puppy, and all are surrounded by a large extended family.
After joining staff at Walla Walla Community College in 2014, Lindsey Williams took on the director role at the Agriculture and Natural Resource Center of Excellence in 2018.
In her work, she supports colleges around Washington state with programs related to agriculture, natural resources and industry partnerships.
“We have over 300 commodities in this state, many of them exported around the world, and I get to meet the people doing that work, and support educational pathways into that work,” Williams said.
“I also love the opportunities to engage with our elected officials on various education, agriculture, water and natural resource issues, further connecting them to their constituents.”
The challenge of the job is finding the time to learn all there is to know while finding a work-life balance, Williams said.
She grew up in Leavenworth, surrounded by orchards. At college, Williams studied forestry and was always connected to agriculture and natural resources.
Along the way, Williams has embraced wide access to education for all, she said.
“I love supporting those who have a deep focus on student success, especially in agriculture and natural resources.”
Williams, 36, appreciates all that comes with travel, calling herself fortunate to do so often.
“While Japan, Rwanda, Ecuador and other areas have been impactful travel locations, I also love heading out to the Snake River or to Leavenworth for fishing and up to the Blues for ‘off-grid’ time with family.”
Her work also connects her with the world, Williams said, and she hopes to grow that in her job. The work on natural and agricultural resources in Washington affects the rest of the globe. Incoming leaders in related industries need that knowledge to keep the state on the cutting edge.
Joy comes from having had incredible mentors, friends, co-workers, family members and contacts, learning something new each time she interacts with all of those groups, Williams said.
“My personal leadership philosophy is that growth in leadership comes from listening to diverse perspectives and collaborating with intention. The people I work with are how I’m able to live that philosophy.”
The whole community has handed over tremendous opportunities for growth in all areas of her life, Williams said, and she plans to mirror that.
“I hope I can be an asset to the community, and I feel a strong responsibility to be supportive of those around me and our community as a whole, whenever I can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.