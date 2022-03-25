Lindsey Williams, right, is surrounded by high school students during a recent trip to China. She is the director of the Agriculture and Natural Resource Center of Excellence at Walla Walla Community College. She said of her recent trip, "We visited several high schools in Shandong Province. These young ladies were in an English class, and our host sort of snuck us into the back of the classroom. When they finished their pronunciation lesson, the teacher told them to turn around, and they just swarmed us, so excited to try their English."