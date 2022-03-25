Walla Walla is known for its multiculturalism.
Hattaway’s on Alder owner Lindsay Hattaway saw an opportunity to bring her own heritage to the table when she moved here with her husband, Richard Hattaway, four years ago to open their restaurant.
The couple, coming from Georgia and Alabama, dish up Southern hospitality with a Pacific Northwest twist on their quiet downtown block.
“Both of my grandmothers were amazing Southern cooks,” she said. “Food is the one thing that brings everybody together in my family.”
When a visit to friends who live in the area brought her to Walla Walla, she knew she had found a special place.
“It just felt so right, and we loved how welcoming the community is. We knew it was a good match for the hospitality we wanted to provide,” she said.
Hattaway met her husband and business partner while working in a restaurant in a high-tech corridor of Atlanta.
She now runs the front of the house while her husband sits at the helm of the kitchen, but her experience as a line cook who worked her way up to a restaurateur adds a unique perspective to her service.
“We hope to keep serving interesting, good food to the people here for many years to come,” she said.
— Margaux Maxwell
