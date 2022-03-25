Students like to make each other giggle, but how about the teachers?
“I love their humor, they truly bring me joy every day,” teacher Lacey Mendoza said of her young comedians. After working with hundreds of children, parents and teachers over the past 14 years, in both Milton-Freewater and Walla Walla, Mendoza knows what kindles her teaching fires.
Her colleagues notice the bright light she brings even on days when COVID-19 casts its shadow on the social and emotional needs of students. Her advocacy for students and her unflagging support does not go unnoticed, either, even when she is quietly going so far as to use her own money to help out those battling with strenuous times.
Mendoza is candid that teaching school in contemporary times demands new methods of approach. “Our school population is changing,” she said.
And when it comes to taking on new teaching methods, she’s game. This includes exploring new techniques schools are trying out such as the “no silos” approach that aims to avoid when kids were isolated with one teacher in one classroom. With today’s challenges, as she puts it, new approaches are necessary.
“It’s all about the kids. It’s not about us,” Mendoza said. “Kids are different today. There are attention differences with instant gratification. They don’t wait. So, we continue to adapt.”
And laugh together.
