Born and raised in Walla Walla, Kassandra Gutierrez came by her passion for working with students at a young age, having grown up in a household of educators.
Not only were her mother and stepfather teachers themselves, her mom actually taught Gutiérrez’ sixth-grade class. Shortly after she graduated with an associate’s degree, Gutiérrez spotted a paraeducator position that had opened up at Sager Middle School, where she’s been employed to this day.
These days, she works in students’ regularly scheduled classrooms to help make sure they understand the material and to help them with their homework.
“It’s not so much a job. I find it fun,” she said. “I enjoy the light bulb moments, when a kid is struggling and then all of a sudden — ‘Oh! I get it. I understand.’”
But Gutiérrez’ day job is only half the picture.
In middle and high school, she had been an active member of school sports, from volleyball to softball to basketball. So, as an educator, she promptly signed up to coach basketball and volleyball, a role she is passionate about.
“It’s a safe space for some students who don’t have a good home life, or who get in trouble or who have bad grades,” she said. “We have high expectations, and that motivates students to do better at school.”
While Gutiérrez is taking a break to spend more time with her baby daughter — which would be difficult juggling away games and tournaments — she’s looking forward to getting back to coaching her students, she said.
