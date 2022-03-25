Justin Dalke likes helping people see better.
“I am very fortunate to help people see clearly every day, some for the very first time,” he said.
An optometric physician at Valley Vision Clinic, he enjoys helping people in the community in which he grew up.
Dalke, 31, has spent his entire life in the valley, except for when he left for schooling and training.
“I was excited to return home and begin my professional career where I already had connections,” he said. “It also helps that my support network is here, including my parents and friends.”
While he loves helping people see, Dalke said his favorite part of work is his relationships with patients.
“Each year I get to catch up on people’s lives and joke around like old friends,” he said. “The social aspect lends itself well to what I find fulfilling. I also enjoy the business component of the clinic, learning and contributing to decisions that carry the business forward.”
When one of these people then goes on to recommend him to someone else, he really smiles.
“If a patient comes in to see me because I was highly recommended by another patient or provider, it really makes my day,” he said. “My approach is to provide thorough and exceptional eye care, but also in a way that makes the patient want to return again and again. Personally, I can drive home fulfilled at the end of the day because of the social interaction and diagnostic challenges my profession provides.”
That isn’t to say the job is without its challenges.
“Navigating the pandemic aside, optometrists all face similar challenges, including losing business to online vendors like online glasses and contact lens sales,” he said.
He also said there are parts of working with insurance companies that can be frustrating.
“Seeing vision plan coverage providing less and less value to hard-working people has been challenging,” he said. “The best way to combat these challenges is to demonstrate the value of in-person exams and buying local, but also to empower patients to make sure they get the best value with their coverage.”
Dalke said he keeps a running list of goals that he is always updating, but three things stand out.
“My top three within the next 10 years include partnership in my practice, passing legislation that expands the scope of optometrists in the state of Washington, and building a forever home for my family here in Walla Walla,” he said.
When he’s not working, he’s exploring.
“I enjoy spending time in new destinations, particularly cities with exceptional food and experiences,” he said. “On a more regular basis, I enjoy walking my dogs, reading, exercising, and creating memories with our family and friends. I would love to play more pickleball when time allows.”
Dalke lives in Walla with his wife, Tara, who’s also an optometrist, and their two sons, 3-year-old Joel and 1-year-old Ellis.
The family has two Labrador retrievers, Rory and Goose.
Ultimately, Dalke wants to be of value to his community in Walla Walla.
“Between growing up in Walla Walla and having a profession that allows me to meet a lot of new people, I get a pulse on the community old and new,” he said. “If I can be a resource — whether it is ... vision screenings at school or volunteering with Rotary — I hope it has a positive impact.”
