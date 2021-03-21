Joshua L. Davin lives a life of structure — literally.
At 6 a.m., the Walla Walla native wakes up, then he exercises, goes to work, cooks dinner for and relaxes with his daughter, Ayva, and tries to hit the hay by 10 p.m.
Sandwiched in the middle of that routine is one huge task — maintaining the critical infrastructure of the United States.
If you’ve ever encountered one of the behemoths of concrete along the Snake or Columbia rivers and wondered who is behind keeping the waters behind those walls, know that Davin is one of them.
“I really enjoy working in hydroelectric power,” said the engineer who works for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District.
“Everything is unique, highly specialized and grand in scale. There is a large variety of work, from multi-million dollar electrical upgrades to the dams, to annual routine maintenance of the navigational locks that keeps the job interesting.”
Davin is a CADD technician, which stands for “computer-aided design and drafting.”
Although a lifelong Walla Walla Valley resident, he began working with the local Corps district in 2005, starting with the Little Goose Lock and Dam on the Snake River, north of Starbuck.
He said getting to witness enormous architecture and work with like-minded people on such projects is an inspiration to him.
His own job is likely invisible to most. But without the work of Davin and his colleagues, there would likely be cataclysmic consequences.
In 2017, when a deep freeze threatened the integrity of area infrastructure, he helped design emergency repairs to navigational locks that were damaged.
He received the U.S. Army’s Civilian Service Achievement Award in 2018 for his work in repairing aging gates on navigation locks for barges traveling the waters of the Northwest.
He also worked on a national defense initiative, where he said he was honored to meet then-President Donald Trump.
“I have always been a hard worker and was never afraid of getting my hands dirty,” Davin said. “I realized from an early age that hard work pays off, so I apply that to my daily life, and it has propelled me to achieving my goals.”
When he’s not working on vast tasks for his job, he enjoys spending time in the vastness of nature. And when he’s not picking apart problems with infrastructure, he’s probably picking something else.
“Picking everything,” Davin said, enthusiastically. “I pick huckleberries, blackberries, blueberries, morels and chanterelles. I really enjoy foraging and spending time outdoors fishing, hunting, and camping.”
Davin has planted his roots even deeper in the Valley that he calls home.
He sees himself continuing to expand his career with the Corps and maybe even applying his CADD abilities to his own private design firm, focused on structural design.
But in the meantime, the dams will do just fine.