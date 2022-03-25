If you had asked Jessica Portas a few years ago whether she could imagine herself as an arts instructor running her own pottery studio and gallery, she likely would have brushed off the idea as unrealistic.
But a shift slowly began to take shape as Portas started taking an informal pottery workshop at a friend’s house five years ago. First, she hand-sculpted clay pieces, and later, she took to the pottery wheel.
As someone who was very detail-oriented and prone to perfectionism, the slow, organic work of sculpting clay proved to be therapeutic. A few months into the craft, she was already starting to make pieces she felt comfortable selling.
For years previous, she had been focused on fundraising efforts for different organizations, including Walla Walla Farm to School, Whitman College and, most recently, Blue Mountain Land Trust. A little over a year ago, though, she realized this line of work wasn’t sustainable for her.
Seeing the work she was doing at the pottery wheel, her friends suggested she make a career switch. Still, she didn’t want to make a business out of selling her pottery.
“But making a space where people had access to pottery and can just learn?” Portas said.
Now, for over a year, The Refinery has provided that space for community members to try their hands at clay, whether as first-timers or pros who simply don’t have all of the necessary equipment.
One day, she’d like to expand into a full-fledged maker space with a tool library, metalworking and more. But for now, she enjoys providing the kind of solace that people find in clay.
“People are always saying, thank you so much for this space,” she said. “Clay is a real emotional outlet for some people.”
