Jesús Martínez Bujanda Mora is planting a vineyard sloping up to 2,200 feet above sea level along the North Fork of the Walla Walla River. It’s an altitude not many local winemakers have explored, but that doesn’t mean he has his head in the clouds.
The son of a fifth-generation winemaking family from northern Spain, he represents an Old World tradition, but with a New World swirl.
“We have to do new things in Walla Walla all the time,” he says. “So, we are planting our own vineyards.”
He and his sister Ana Martínez Bujanda and his young family are the faces of the first international family winery in Washington, established in 2019. Though “overwhelmed” because he’s involved in the vineyards, blending trials, sales and managing export markets,” he says it’s “really good.” He makes it all dance by doing the opposite of micromanaging his crew, locals as well as workers from Montana to Spain.
“I trust them, this is really good team,” Martínez Bujanda says, underscoring Valdemar’s strength “that everyone is from everywhere.”
At the same time, what he loves about the Walla Walla location is “time with my family. I think I get to enjoy them a bit more here.”
