Hannah Granchukoff, 21, Walla Walla born and raised, is animal care director at Blue Mountain Humane Society.
“I lead the Animal Care Department and oversee the day-to-day operations in animal care such as enrichment, behavior, animal services and transfers,” Granchukoff said.
She also volunteers with the Washington State Penitentiary, coordinating the WSP Dog Training Program and the Kitties in the Clink Program. And she coordinates the Humane Society’s Emergency Foster Program, through the YWCA Walla Walla and Christian Aid Center to provide short-term emergency pet housing for community members in need.
She enjoys the opportunities to support the community, such as subsidized spay/neuter, food distribution program, or even just a conversation about pet ownership.
“I am very thankful to work in a place where I am excited to engage with and educate the community and provide any type of services or support we can,” Granchukoff said.
She considers her co-workers friends and mentors.
“The people I most often look to for guidance are my colleagues Dr. Kenneth Norris, medical director, and Sara Archer, executive director. Dr. Norris’ commitment to the mission and while maintaining a healthy workplace is inspiring and appreciated by all. Sara’s leadership inspires me to further my education in animal welfare and has been a great role model for all aspects of my life.”
“I like to read to further my knowledge in management and leadership. The most recent book I’ve read is ‘Switch,’ by Chip and Dan Heath.”
She has a 3½-year-old rescue cat named Detective Dog Toe-Beans and enjoys hiking, sports and riding dirt bikes.
The work is logical and somewhat magical fit for her. “I’ve always been an animal person. When I started volunteering, I never would have thought that I would be where I am today in this work, especially being the very shy and quiet kid that I was,” she said.
At the time she was hired, she was struggling with high school because of that acute shyness. Her co-workers helped her with homework and gave her encouragement. She credits them with inspiring her to succeed and graduate from high school and develop her social and customer service skills.
Her confidence and goals have increased from there. She’s currently studying to become a certified animal welfare administrator.
“I also plan to improve my skills by taking classes on writing and the administrative side of animal welfare in an effort to become well rounded in my profession and grow in managerial skills,” she said.
The pandemic has changed a lot of the operations here at the shelter.
“We are currently operating on an appointment basis with curbside assistance, which has created the opportunity for a more structured day the staff can be well prepared for.”
This change from having people drop in at anytime to a more scheduled routine allowed the animals to have more of a set daily schedule which helps them.It is very different from how we used to operate as an open campus, where anyone could stop by any time during our open business hours.
“Moving forward I believe this will change how animal shelters are structured nationwide,” Granchukoff said.