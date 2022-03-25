It doesn’t matter to Jorge “George” Martinez that he spends his work hours cleaning up after other people and accidents of nature.
Martinez, 38, owns Personal Touch Cleaning, a business he calls his piece of the American Dream.
The Walla Walla man said he can trace dream-chasing back to his parents, who came here from Mexico in an effort to give their children a better future.
The ideal they passed on to him since early childhood sticks with him, Martinez said.
Growing up in Touchet, the school district — where his parents still work — gave him a nurturing learning environment to grow the building blocks of future success.
Martinez moved to Walla Walla in 2010 to start the life his mom and dad had sacrificed to ensure. In the fall of 2011, he bought his carpet cleaning business. With the purchase came the opportunity for success of his own making and independence, he said.
“At that point in my life, I wasn’t into school, but I knew I wanted to own a business.”
Personal Touch Cleaning now has 1,500 regular customers around the Walla Walla Valley, and Martinez strives to offer custom services for each one, he said.
“Just like the name says.”
On Oct. 2, 2010, Martinez married his wife, Marci, and they now have two children: Jaci Jo, 9, and Marshall, 6.
As an avid wild game and bird hunter, he planned that wedding date with an eye on future fall hunting seasons, he joked.
“I picked a date I wouldn’t forget. So I abbreviate it to 10-2-2010. That way I can butter her up right before hunting season.”
Cleaning work isn’t glamorous, but it provides challenge and instant gratification, Martinez said.
“To see flooring, whether it be carpet or any other surface, going from dingy to a more satisfactory condition is always a good feeling.”
To do things right is not a mere matter of scrubbing, he added, but can require a forensic approach.
A mysterious stain, for example, has to be examined to be broken down into possible sources. Then he can better understand which chemical combination will be the best ammunition against it.
“It can be fun to play detective,” Martinez said.
Staying up-to-date with equipment and chemicals is expensive but worth the investment that allows Martinez and his employees to earn the trust of their clientele. The business also offers some carpet repair and installation.
That level of commitment comes through in everything his friend does, noted Jeff Neher.
Neher first met Martinez on the golf course several years ago, and their friendship has grown through the sport and much more, he said.
“George is the hardest working, genuine, kind and humble person I’ve ever met.”
Martinez pours energy into having fun, too, Neher said.
“George is an avid hunter and one of the best golfers in Walla Walla. He coaches his son’s and daughter’s sports teams. George is constantly giving back and being selfless.”
Neher said he’s personally benefited from that generosity of time.
“He’s introduced me to so many different things in my life. Like hunting. He’s taken countless hours to take me out, to show me the ropes, things to do and things to not do. And he’s done that with multiple people.”
Neher credits the Mexican culture in which Martinez was raised, one of helping family. “And that means your friends, who become family,” he noted.
“He is always doing jobs pro bono or helping out families and people in need. He is a great father, great husband and an even better friend. Walla Walla is lucky to have a man of his caliber as a business owner. Those of us that are lucky enough to have him as a friend, as well, are even more blessed.”
Martinez said he’s always leaned on others to help him become who he is.
“I feel it’s important to have mentors in all facets of life. Whether it be financial, spiritual or anything important to your growth,” he said. “This is my advice to anyone looking for words of wisdom.”
This community has returned all favors, including the sports programs put into place so his children can be as nurtured as he was, Martinez added.
biography
Name: Jorge “George” Martinez
Age: 38
Profession: Business owner, Personal Touch Cleaning
Residence: Walla Walla
How long have you owned Personal Touch Carpet Cleaning? Ten years
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.