When Waitsburg High School science teacher Gabriel Kiefel isn’t guiding students in a classroom, he’s directing them on a football field as an assistant coach. Either way, high schoolers are the focus of what he does.
“I absolutely love my students,” Kiefel said. “I come up with some pretty strange and sometimes difficult activities in class, and the students graciously participate … I get to be around young and vibrant people, and I get to learn new things everyday.”
That made being away from students during distance learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic even more difficult.
“When we had to be online for a few weeks at the beginning of the school year, I didn’t realize how much I depended on the students’ energy to keep me going,” Kiefel said. “When we opened in the hybrid model, it was an immediate reaffirmation for why I got into teaching.”
Kiefel said the challenge of the job also keeps him going.
“Teaching is not easy. In fact, I would say it is the most difficult thing I have ever done. I am faced with challenges big and small every day,” Kiefel said.
“It’s like a puzzle, and most of the time I have all the pieces. However, other times, there may be a piece missing and the challenge is completing that puzzle and finding or crafting the missing piece at the same time.”
Kiefel, 33, has lived in the Walla Walla Valley since he was four years old. Most of that time was spent in Waitsburg, though he did move to Walla Walla to attend Walla Walla Community College and Whitman College. After graduating from Whitman, he returned to Waitsburg.
The area has been good to him. He started dating his future wife when he was just 13 years old. The couple now have two children.
His wife, Jessica, is a nurse and will be finishing her master’s degree in nursing shortly.
“She is brilliant, beautiful, kind and very hard-working,” Kiefel said. “We have been married for almost 13 years and have been together for almost 20.”
Kiefel’s goals for the future include earning further certifications and making the Waitsburg School District an even better place for learners and teachers alike.
“I hope to finish my National Board Certification for teaching within the next year,” Kiefel said. “There are four portfolio submissions, one of which I have completed and three of which I will be submitting this spring. This process has really stressed me as a teacher.”
He also said he’d like to help the district in its efforts to develop Professional Learning Communities.
“One of my goals has been to grow this set of communities, which helps all teachers and schools answer some very important questions: What do we want students to learn? How do we know if they’ve learned it? What do we do when they haven’t learned it?
“Moreover, I am working toward the reinforcement of a sustainable intervention program for students. When students need an extra scoop because that first scoop didn’t fill them, how do we get them that extra scoop in a timely and effective manner?”