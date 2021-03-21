For seven years, Bertha Clayton has been working in immigration law after returning to the Walla Walla Valley from law school.
In doing so, she rejoined her husband after leaving town for further study just three months after they married, Clayton said.
“We lived apart while he continued to work in his career and supported me in following my dream. We knew that we wanted to start a family in Walla Walla and give back to the community we love.”
Clayton does so in numerous ways. There’s her work at Hernandez Immigration Law, where her duties include representing clients seeking family-based immigration visas, deportation defense in immigration court and working on asylum cases for people fleeing danger in their home countries.
The attorney also coordinates the firm’s college internship program and provides community education regarding immigration-related issues.
“I have wanted to work in immigration law since I proudly watched my mother receive her U.S. citizenship when I was 10 years old,” Clayton said.
“I enjoy learning and working in an exciting, fast paced environment — immigration law is constantly changing (so) you have to be comfortable with fluidity, making adjustments and learning new law, and fast.”
The bonuses come with meeting people from all over the world and witnessing their bravery and optimistic spirits, she said.
“There is no better feeling as a lawyer than sharing the moment of their visa approval with them.”
Being a working mother in a traditionally male profession was challenging at first, and finding a mentor like firm owner Wendy Hernandez was crucial to her growth and confidence, Clayton said.
“Our office is currently 100% female. It is amazing working on a team where our shared mission is the success of our clients, and we value each other holistically as working women, mothers and professionals.”
In her clients’ lives, Clayton can see the challenges she’s had to overcome, she said.
“I am a first-generation college student. My parents started saving for my college education the week I was born. They knew that education is the key to advancement. When I got to college, everything was completely new and overwhelming.”
Even so, Clayton graduated from Washington State University in three years with highest honors, and made the honor roll at law school.
She pays it forward by working with first-generation students, connecting them to scholarship and mentorship opportunities.
Clayton serves on the Blue Mountain Community Foundation and the Providence St. Mary Mission boards. She works with leaders from local organizations and industries toward a common goal of improving the quality of life in the Walla Walla Valley.
“I have especially enjoyed working on projects related to diversity, equity and inclusion, whether that be in healthcare or college scholarships. I believe that valuing and appreciating diversity makes us stronger and is one of the reasons that Walla Walla is so special,” she said.
In the COVID-19 pandemic, her office connected with people by Zoom and phone meetings. Sometimes it was through documents slid under their Poplar Street office door.
“Most immigration court hearings have been postponed resulting in significant backlog and suspended stress to our clients,” Clayton said.
Still, 2020 was a joyful year for her family.
“We welcomed our third daughter. Being pregnant and giving birth during the pandemic was scary and stressful. My caution was ultra-heightened, and it still remains that way.”
But the pandemic also fostered some of Clayton’s pleasures. Long runs on county roads, growing vegetables, restoring furniture, home improvements and just watching Netflix with her husband, Scott, a 14-year law enforcement veteran.
Her own parents met in 1980, Clayton said.
“When they met, my father did not speak Spanish, and my mother did not speak English. They have been married for 36 years and raised me and my sister, a tech executive in Seattle, on a small farm. My parents prioritized our education and taught us the values of honesty, hard work, respect and perseverance.”
That’s the foundation she has built her law career on — all work has value, and every person’s effort and contribution should be valued and respected — and that’s what Clayton wants to pass on to her children, she pointed out.
“I want to be a model to my three little girls that women are strong, impactful, change-drivers and to encourage and support their individual passions and interests as they grow up. I also want to mentor the next generation because we need to build a pipeline for local, young, diverse people to grow into community leadership roles.”
Clayton said she sees herself continuing in immigration work, even as it’s logistically difficult to practice such law in Eastern Washington.
“However, I think it is crucial that Walla Walla have access to experienced, honest and service-oriented immigration assistance, and I am committed to that mission.”