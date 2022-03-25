Emily Brown has long been interested in identifying and bridging gaps in access, ensuring that people of different backgrounds have the same opportunities.
“There are a lot of barriers keeping people from living healthy, active, enjoyable lives,” she said. “And I have the privilege and the (relevant education), and because of that it’s my duty to try to make a change that benefits other people, too.”
Brown, 35, today works as a policy advocate for the Walla Walla initiative of the Blue Zones Project, which aims to help residents in communities have longer and better lives.
Brown was born in the Walla Walla Valley and grew up in the area before moving to Oregon for college and graduate school.
She had studied environmental science during her undergraduate years and had found the ecological and climate science components interesting. However, she found herself most compelled by studies showing how some communities — particularly communities of color — tended to face the most burdens from environmental harm, whether pollution or otherwise.
“It shifted my worldview and understanding of what my role could or should be,” she said.
Brown eventually moved to North Dakota, working on rural development through Promise Zones, an Obama-era community revitalization program.
She later moved on to working on the Main Street Initiative with the state’s Department of Commerce, which again focused on revitalization work, but this time focusing on improving quality of life as the focal point of economic development. She had particularly been focused on health and health equity proposals, and a number of cities in North Dakota had been working on bringing the Blue Zones Project to their communities.
By the time she called to inquire what it would take to convince Blue Zones to move to North Dakota, she was working remotely in Walla Walla, having moved back there in the early days of the pandemic to be near her parents.
“And somebody on the call mentioned they were planning on launching soon in Walla Walla,” Brown said. “I got really excited. Things just aligned.”
The Blue Zones Initiative focuses on transforming aspects of local environment, as well as governmental policies that influence that environment, in ways that make it easier for people to make healthier choices. Much of that involves bringing together various parties for holistic conversations, while still strongly advocating for the evidence-based policies that improve the well-being of residents.
Brown works with local governments and partner organizations to help them achieve particular policy goals, such as supporting the city of College Place in applying for grants to renovate Lions Park or helping provide community input for the city’s road safety plan.
This includes the built environment — affordable housing, walkability, etc. — policies that make it easy to access healthy foods and to avoid tobacco.
“By hosting that space and facilitating the conversation, it helps us find common ground rather than meet from a place of antagonism,” Brown said.
“A lot of city staff can’t necessarily advocate for policy, so that’s one benefit of having this job that’s not in the public sector,” she continued. “There’s a lot more freedom to ask for change that way.”
The local Blue Zones initiative is nearing the end of its first year, and the local projects tend to usually last only from three to five years, Brown said. All of the work that people like Brown do is intended to create change that will last long after Blue Zones has ended.
But even once the initiative wraps up, Brown doesn’t expect to pack up the home where she lives across the street from her brother, or to move away again to seek the next big development project. Not only does she hope that her efforts with Blue Zones will lay the groundwork for long-term success for her community, but she’s also hoping to lay down some roots of her own.
“There’s a high quality of life here, and it’s not really stressful all the time,” Brown said. “I think when I was growing up, I didn’t really want to move back here, but as I’ve gotten older — well, you realize what’s really important to you.”
