Eiledon McClellan is responsible for organizing projects and initiatives and raising awareness about the importance of early brain development and young children’s first relationships through the Walla Walla Valley Early Learning Coalition.
“My capacity to care deeply motivates my work and how I live my life. All of us have the ability to care and make differences, big or small in other people’s lives,” the program coordinator said.
Working creatively with what is available and having a sense of responsibility to contribute to the greater good have come into play in her work, traits instilled in her by her parents and grandparents.
“Her focus on equitable education is truly an inspiration,” said Nadine Stecklein, who nominated McClellan for recognition.
“She is a true community leader in the early learning prioritization. She educates and advocates parents and community members.
“Because of Eiledon, the children of our Walla Walla Valley have improved early learning opportunities. Eiledon always has the best interest of children and their education,” Stecklein said.
McClellan said she enjoys bringing people together from varying backgrounds and perspectives to unite around a common priority or concern. “I also enjoy being able to talk to our area child care providers and spend time with the Valley’s young children,” she said.
It’s challenging, she said, to face a common perception that public or community investment in young children is optional.
“But it’s not,” McClellan said. “We have public investment for K-12 education and college or university, but we don’t have widespread public investment for ages birth to 5, when our brains develop the most. The challenge is sharing this message in a way that feels really relevant to people and inspires them to act and invest.”
“The pandemic has shed a bright light on the shortcomings of our current child care system for families, providers and employers. The early learning coalition has been advocating for improvements to our child care system for the past 15 years, so this extra attention and momentum has been great,” McClellan said.
“The juggling that parents do, especially if you have young children, is also visible in a way that it wasn’t before and I am hopeful that’s leading to increased understanding.”
The coalition’s only employee, she connects with many people across the Valley and enjoys working with Jennifer Beckmeyer with the city of Walla Walla and Paul Ihle with the Columbia County Health System on a child care partnerships grant from the Department of Commerce.
“I think that one of the reasons we have had such good engagement with this project is because both of them have such great community relationships,” McClellan said.
”My recommendation is to develop good relationships with people who have other good relationships. I feel like I have been able to develop good community relationships by listening to what people need or want and seeing how we can work together for shared or complementary goals.”
Raised in the Walla Walla Valley from age 1 until college, she and her husband, Sebastian Scheiff, returned to Walla Walla after the birth of their first child, when smaller-town life beckoned. She joined the coalition eight years ago that fall.
Their family now includes two young daughters. “We both have wanted to have a small farm since we were kids, so we are searching for a property to realize that dream. We like getting outside to hike or walk and try to grow veggies in the spring and summer,” McClellan said.