DaShari Schmick moved to the Walla Walla Valley in 2000 as a second-grader. It’s safe to say this is her home. Now, the 29-year-old works for the city of College Place and aims to add value to the place in which she grew up.
“Working for the city has the reward of being both an asset to the community, but also having the support of the community as well,” Schmick said.
On her role as both deputy finance director and a human resource assistant, she said it is a “long title that covers many hats. I supervise the other staff in the finance department as well as assist the human resources department with payroll, wellness and safety.”
Schmick started with the city as an accounting clerk. Within a few years, she was promoted to her current position.
“I was able to complete my bachelor’s degree in accounting in 2020, which assisted me in becoming the deputy finance director,” she said. “The city has been very supportive of my career. I am very grateful for that.”
Schmick isn’t the only one in her family who works for the city. Her husband, Dylan, whom she married last year, is a sergeant for the College Place Police Department.
Looking to the future, Schmick’s goals include becoming the finance director for College Place, and starting a family with Dylan, she said.
