The day Walla Walla native Anna Gomez first worked with student-teacher mentor Elissa Aguilar remains a vivid memory. Gomez learned she officially passed the educative teacher performance assessment and became licensed to teach.
“My students knew I was waiting for my results as they had been recorded a few times as a part of the edTPA. When I got the news, I made the announcement to the class.
“Every single one of my students stood up and cheered as loud as they would if I had said they won a free day full of recess.”
The memory still makes her teary eyed. “Just as I cheered for every bit of their growth that school year, they, too, were in my corner cheering for me. My students and athletes are my biggest motivation and inspiration.”
Gomez has been an English language development teacher for three years, working with sixth- through eighth-graders at Central Middle School in Milton-Freewater. She is also an assistant coach for girls soccer at Walla Walla High School.
She grew up in Milton-Freewater, attending Milton-Stateline Adventist School and Walla Walla Valley Academy before pursuing a teaching degree at Walla Walla University .
As an English language development teacher, she crafts culturally relevant lessons and activities that allow students to practice speaking, listening, reading and writing in the English language.
“The best part about teaching and coaching is getting to build relationships with my students and athletes,” Gomez said.
“I get to be their advocate, be a part of the journey and celebrate every goal that is met. It is truly a blessing.” Collaborating with co-workers at Central Middle School is a bonus.
She enjoys teaming with head Wa-Hi Coach Dana Evans to help talented athletes develop their soccer skills, mental toughness and team-building skills.
The coronavirus pandemic has impacted her work, Gomez said.
“The biggest challenge I have faced in my profession would be distance learning. It was emotionally challenging to accept that there was always going to be an ‘unknown.’ I have learned to overcome this anxious feeling as I continue to motivate both my students and athletes to push through these challenging times. Helping them has helped me.”
She said coworkers have kept her grounded, too. Nothing makes my week more than getting to work with teachers who truly care about checking in on other colleagues to ensure they are doing OK.
“I have received incredible emails from previous colleagues sharing kind words that have made my day.” Others — a hallway of teachers — share their passion on students’ growth and success with her and go out of their way to meet students’ needs.
“I am thankful that I get to collaborate with my hallmates on this daily! This is the type of work environment that I know I need, especially during these challenging times.”
Gomez credits her sister, Cindy Saldana, a teacher for more than 10 years, and student-teaching mentor Aguilar, for helping her develop into the educator she is today.
“Elissa … inspired me to become passionate in working with English language learners. Both Cindy and Elissa continue to amaze and inspire me with the work that they do with their students, as well as the additional volunteer work that they do for their community.”
She and her fiance, Joseph Inman, a fifth-grade teacher at Ferndale Elementary in Milton-Freewater, dote on their 1-year-old puppy, Luna. They are building their home in town and looking forward to setting roots down in the community. Inman is the basketball coach at Central School, she said.
Away from school, she loves such outdoor activities as camping and hiking. She set aside playing soccer because of uncooperative knees and said coaching is enough for now.
“When I am indoors, I love finding new projects to complete on my Cricut Maker. I find myself looking up a new DIY projects on Pinterest if I ever have additional time on my hands.”
“Whatever I do in life, whether in teaching or coaching, I hope that I can inspire others to strive to be the best version of themselves, to always reach for their goals and to believe that they are capable of reaching them,” Gomez said.