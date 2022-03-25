Since she was a second-grade Girl Scout seeking a community service niche, Alexis Nordman’s fondness and respect for stories of yesterday — especially for U.S. service members — has kept Walla Walla’s own Flags for Veterans effort alive.
“Every day was kind of like the Fourth of July at my house,” she says. Her family has a longtime military service record.
Memorial Day’s local 3,000-flag distribution for U.S. military veterans buried in Mountainview Cemetery began its tradition under Walla Walla’s chapters of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Wa-Hi Junior R0TC. But as people moved on and veterans aged, the hands-on effort was at risk of fading out.
The effort takes buying flags, storing flags and finding veterans’ graves, which is more cryptic than one might think. Most of all, it takes dedication — and good knees — to kneel and set the flags in place on a Thursday night. Then, out of respect, the following Tuesday, they must all be plucked and stored at Mountainview’s mausoleum.
As a result of Nordman’s sustained effort and interest, the flag memorial project has been registered as a nonprofit organization, making fundraising transparent and legitimate. Longevity of the Flags for Veterans program helps guarantee that the links from yesterday to today are sustained, she says.
“Continuous operation is my goal.”
