Catelyn Webber was only 26 years old when she opened Blue Mountain Sport + Spine on Walla Walla’s East Poplar Street in 2018.
She had taken one business class while at Palmer College of Chiropractic.
But that hasn’t stopped Webber from literally touching many lives here in the Walla Walla Valley these last three years.
“I think the biggest challenges I’ve faced in the few years I’ve been a business owner have been being young and female with no business experience,” Webber said. “Between my psychology degree from Whitman College and only the one business class we were offered in chiropractic school, it was a daunting task.”
Webber has learned a lot along the way, juggling the many hats of a small business owner.
She not only treats patients, she schedules their appointments, she cleans up after them, she manages marketing and social media and more.
And there wasn’t really a proven method for her to rely on.
“I didn’t have many mentors, especially female ones, who had blazed the trail before me of opening their own chiropractic clinic,” Webber said.
“It was a massive learning curve. I have learned so much in the last three years, and I know that I’ve only cracked the surface of what it means to maintain and grow a small business.”
Webber would love to see other women some day break ground on their own Blue Mountain Sport + Spine.
“I am currently writing a book about how to start a chiropractic practice, in an attempt to make it easier for chiropractors and other entrepreneurs (especially female) wanting to start out in business but don’t know where to begin,” she said.
“I had a very hard time finding mentorship and resources in business and entrepreneurship starting out, especially those coming from the female perspective.”
Webber was eventually able to attend a conference led by successful female entrepreneurs, who shared how differently they approached their businesses.
She had all the inspiration she needed.
“These subtleties provided a significant paradigm shift in my own practice and how I began to approach my business,” Webber said. “I have realized how powerful it is to have mentors who look and think like you, and that is why I’ve begun carving a path towards mentorship and consulting.”
One thing’s for sure: Webber loves what she’s doing.
“Hands down, the most enjoyable part of my work is all of the different people I get to meet,” Webber said. “I’ve been fortunate to interact with hundreds of different people in the last few years where our paths wouldn’t have otherwise crossed. It’s given me an even bigger admiration for this valley to interact with and get to know people of all facets of this community.”
The coronavirus pandemic has only strengthened Webber’s bond to the Walla Walla Valley.
Blue Mountain Sport + Spine was closed last year during the statewide quarantine, but Webber has stayed open ever since.
She thanks the people of Walla Walla.
“I am optimistically hopeful that through all the heartache and grief this pandemic has brought on us, as a community we will be better for it,” Webber said. “This community has been outstanding in rallying around small businesses, and I still see so much hope and perseverance in my patients.
“Personally, the pandemic has made me incredibly appreciative of things that we have always taken for granted,” she added. ”I can’t tell you how much I miss hugging people and seeing everyone’s smiles.”
Webber never stops learning.
Why stop, when it’s so much fun?
“I have spent countless hours and sleepless nights pouring over all things business from books to podcasts to conferences,” Webber said. “These past three years, I have learned so much about myself through this process, and it’s been truly enlightening and liberating.”