Yazmin Bahena has been a kindergarten teacher for 10 years. About six years into her career as a teacher, however, she decided she wanted to make an even larger impact on her community.
So she ran for, and won, a seat on the Walla Walla City Council. She’s been working both jobs ever since.
Bahena has lived in Walla Walla her entire life.
“My parents were migrant workers, and Walla Walla Valley was their last stop before heading to Mexico for the remainder of the year,” Bahena said.
“As the family began to grow, my parents decided to stay in Walla Walla because of the cannery work, and it had a similar schedule as working in the fields. My parents could still work and go to Mexico every year. We would go to Mexico every winter until I was 18.”
She said her parents still live in the area.
“I am happy to live close to my parents,” Bahena said. “(I) enjoy having the opportunity to see them every day.”
Bahena said she got into teaching to make a difference.
“Growing up, I didn’t speak English,” Bahena said. “I didn’t even know other languages were spoken. This shaped my outlook on life. I witnessed so much injustice in the education world, agriculture world and just daily life. This is why I became a teacher. I wanted to make sure no one feels like they can’t learn.”
She said learning a second language had a big impact on her love, and she wants to share that with her students.
“This is why I teach Spanish,” Bahena said. “Knowing more than one language is freaking amazing. This is why I volunteer in agriculture events and immigration causes, to show that yes you can. I taught citizenship classes to adults that were ready to become a citizen in this country. I’m just a little brown girl trying to make a little difference, trying to help in any way I can.”
That same desire to address injustice led her to expand her voice by joining the City Council. Bahena said that has been an interesting experience.
“It is like learning a new language, and I am still practicing,” she said. “We are a diverse group of people with different beliefs, but we are respectful and listen to each other to make decisions that fit the best interest of the community.”
While Bahena teaches kindergarten at Edison Elementary School, she said she had planned on teaching older students.
“I majored in secondary education and started my career teaching kindergarten and had to adapt to a different format of teaching,” Bahena said. “I am enjoying teaching kindergarten.”
In the future, she’d like to expand her role in the education field. She said in the next 10 years she’d like to “teach other grade levels, become a principal and still be involved in local government.”