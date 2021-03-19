It’s the chance to see “ah-ha” moments when students discover something new or when they get the chance to overcome their own self-doubts and are proud of their work that Trista Rogers enjoys most about being a teacher for the last 10 years.
She works with College Place High School students in history and English classes and in Capstone project classes “where students put one foot in the real world while one foot remains in the safety of their high school classrooms.”
CPHS teacher and student adviser Scott Reardon nominated Rogers for recognition. The pair have worked together since the inception of College Place High School in fall 2014.
“When I think of the educational professionals who have had the biggest impact on the culture and development of our school, Trista is the first that comes to mind,” Reardon said.
“She is the embodiment of a teaching professional, and is held in high regard by both students and staff alike. She always maintains a caring, positive attitude, while, at the same time, holding students to the highest level of accountability.
“I have so appreciated her counsel and opinion when facing a difficult decision or in seeking advice on how to best support a particular student. We are very fortunate here at College Place High School to have such a high quality individual on our teaching staff.”
Now 36, Rogers lived in Walla Walla Valley from ages 2-18. After 10 years away, she returned seven years ago to teach in her hometown.
“I returned to Walla Walla after moving away at 18 because I wanted to help show kids that growing up in a small town does not have to limit your experiences and that they are just as capable of being happy and dreaming big dreams as someone from big cities,” she said.
Rogers said “there seems to be a change in the sense of hope kids have about their future in the last few years — even before COVID-19.
“This makes it challenging to help students see their value and worth, which is devastating as a teacher.”
However, CPHS has allowed staff to create classes “that do more than just dump knowledge onto students.” Such classes she’s created help students think longer and harder about their future and in return gain the hope needed to accomplish their dreams.
Looking ahead, she would like to become a teacher of college students pursuing a career in education to help prepare them for the teaching profession’s joys and challenges.
Along the way, her husband, Kevin Stumpvekst, “challenges me to think about being an educator on different levels that I may not naturally venture down. This has been invaluable as a teacher who hopes to reach as many students as possible.”
Outside of school, Rogers likes to build things around her house and go to the mountains.