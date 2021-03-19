When Tracey Edwards became the new director of Shakespeare Walla Walla in February 2020, she was hoping to hit the ground running. The schedule dictated as much.
“Most of our education programs have historically taken place in the spring,” Edwards said.
As it turns out, COVID-19 had other plans.
“The biggest part of our work is our organization’s education programs,” Edwards said. “In a normal year, I’d be promoting these programs to area schools and even taking part in the in-school presentations.
“This year, I have spent more time focused on redeveloping our programs, making them more accessible for distance learning as well as using this time to expand on what we’re offering.”
A love of theater guides what Edwards does, as does an enjoyment of working with students.
“It’s always a great feeling when I run into a young person in our community who remembers participating in our programs,” she said. “I’ve been introduced to a few parents as ‘the Shakespeare lady,’ which shows me that our programs are not only memorable to students, but they’ve enjoyed them enough to talk about them at home.”
Part of her job is raising money for the program. She said that has its challenges.
“The biggest challenge I face is helping people to see the benefits of participating in and supporting the arts,” Edwards said. “There is always a lot of focus on the entertainment side of theater, and it’s common for people to not be able to recognize the qualities that theater builds.
“No matter what role you’re in — cast, crew, or audience — participating in theater is making you a better listener. It’s also encouraging people to learn how to work together both in building something physical as well as building a better understanding of our relationships to one another and ourselves.”
While Edwards said she has a lot of experience in theater, this position lets her participate from a different angle.
“Before starting at Shakespeare Walla Walla, most of my theater work has been backstage,” Edwards said.
Edward said it was hard convincing some people that women could work backstage.
“I always felt like I had to work twice as hard as others on the crew just to be recognized as part of the team,” Edwards said. “It wasn’t until I started leading projects on my own that I truly felt like I fit in the tech world.”
She said she aims to help others experience theater in the areas that they wish to.
“I will always continue to work to provide opportunities for a diverse team of theater professionals,” she said.
Edwards and her husband have lived in the Walla Walla Valley for six years. She doesn’t have plans to leave anytime soon. In fact, her long-term goal includes staying in her current job.
“I hope to still be in my current role as executive director of Shakespeare Walla Walla in 10 years,” she said. “I plan to grow with the organization and our programs.
“In 10 years, I plan to see our already established in-school programs alongside a variety of different workshops for those seeking theater opportunities outside the classroom. Another goal I have is to expand our live performance offerings so that there are more occasions available for the community to enjoy live theater.”