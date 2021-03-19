Tobit Salazar was born and raised in Walla Walla, graduating from Walla Walla High School in 2000. In the two years following he tried out other communities stretched from coast to coast, but returned here in 2002.
Like his parents always said, “it takes a village to raise a child,” and Salazar wanted the same support and connections for his two children.
He’s now a single dad to Canon, 18, and Sophia, 14. Family also includes Honey, the golden retriever, and Stormy, the Siamese cat.
As a barber, the relationships Salazar has with his customers contributes to the health of his business. He eschews social media and prefers the “Walla Walla way,” a handshake and eye contact face-to-face.
“I’m old school, growing up in a small town as a country boy,” he said.
As a bonus, the customers in his chair get the best free counseling advice around, Salazar joked.
The barber’s interests and services extend far beyond his shop at 905 W. Main St.
Salazar received a master gardener certification from Washington State University in 2016. He was a founding member of both the Walla Walla Latino Alliance and Walla Walla Valley Hispanic American Lions Club.
He’s been on the board of organizations that include Tri-State Steelheaders and Walla Walla Music Organization, and participated in the Walla Walla Community Council, Blue Zone Project and Sherwood Trust’s community leadership program and more.
That broad scope of experiences and networking stood Salazer in good stead when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he said.
“From chaos, there’s birth.”
With his barber shop considered a nonessential business for some time into the global health crisis, Salazar closed his doors and started three side projects, refusing to let the forced closure keep him down. He already knew that chasing money is never the answer, he said — a business ethic and personal integrity are far more important.
Those are values that will help preserve this beloved community for his children and future grandchildren, Salazar said.
His interests outside of family, work and public service are just as far ranging. Salazar brews beer, swims, studies fungi and its myriad uses. He is a traditional bow hunter, and he fishes. At home are chickens and honeybees to attend.
All of it moves Salazar’s personal goal forward — a quest for self mastery in mind, body and spirit, he said.
“To continue to live my life with my mind’s eye.”