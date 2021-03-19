Tito “T.J.” Espinoza, a realtor, business owner and investor, combined his passions and started two businesses in College Place, Walla Walla Valley Real Estate and The Fresh Lime.
He has also been married to Gloria for 13 years, and they have three kids. He attributes her love and support to his success as well as his parents who instilled timeless values such as being of service to the community, working hard and sharing their blessings with others.
The challenge of running two businesses is already great, and during a pandemic, it is even more difficult, but being a young minority business leader presents its own challenges.
One of them is working in an environment dominated by established networks. It is sometimes difficult to break through barriers in the way and find support systems to help equip you for the challenges along the journey, Espinoza said.
“Fortunately, I have been able to find help in a few caring individuals who have invested their time sharing knowledge and providing guidance,” he said.
“I believe I am also blazing a trail that hopefully will inspire a few individuals to rise above their circumstances and become what they set out to be creating positive outcomes in their environment.”
Espinoza comes from a small family of immigrants.
“I have had to face and overcome obstacles throughout my life in areas such as racial prejudice, language barriers, economic opportunity disparity— to name a few,” he said.
Overcoming barriers develops resiliency and strength, and he anchors his philosophy of life in his faith, he said.
“God is (the) center to all I do, and that has helped me weather the storm,” Espinoza said.
During the pandemic, his profession has been a highly ambiguous environment, which makes it challenging to keep morale up — his morale and the morale of his employees and associates.
He said he is thankful to have a good core team rallying behind each other for support.
He believes his life experiences and choices have shaped many of his outcomes, and friends and mentors play a tremendous role in people’s lives.
“Our worldview is shaped by what we appreciate, which is why I believe a good education and being a perpetual student is important,” he said. “Ultimately, I believe our worldview determines our trajectory.”
His trajectory is aimed at continuing to help clients with their real estate needs in the valley and grow his team. In five to 10 years, he would like to create a venture capital fund focused on advancing small business incubation, launch, scale and consolidation concentrated on rural America, like Walla Walla, particularly minorities and women-owned businesses.
“I enjoy helping clients,” Espinoza said. “The moment when you put the keys of a new property in your clients’ hands is indescribable.”