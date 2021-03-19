Walla Walla born and raised, Hallie Spencer, 38, is the owner of the Walla Walla Sub Shop, on Boyer Avenue just north of downtown and close to Whitman College. She purchased the shop three years ago in April.
Spencer has a business background and years of experience in the restaurant industry.
She draws inspiration from her family, her mother, Ellen Saager, who owns’ Ellen’s Cutting Edge a few doors down from the Sub Shop, and her grandparents, who owned the legendary Book Nook Drugstore in the De Brucke building on Main Street.
Spencer enjoys the customers. “They are the best. The community has been so supportive of us,” she said.
The challenges of the pandemic were enormous and in many layers. “It was hard in general,” she said. “Hard to get product, making constant adjustments, all of it was difficult.”
To relax, she enjoys gardening, backpacking and rafting.
Her plans for the future are to continue operating and enjoying her shop. “I see myself here, I like my shop.”
Spencer nurtures great relationships with employees. “I hire a lot of people I already know,” she said. “I believe in equity in the workplace; the owner does dishes.”