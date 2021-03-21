- Age: 36 Profession: Director of sales & marketing, Best Western PLUS Walla Walla Suites Inn Residence: Walla Walla
Renee Porter has long practiced service with a smile.
A Walla Walla native and mother of three kids, she began working the local tourism industry in 2008.
Porter is now director of sales & marketing at Best Western PLUS Walla Walla Suites Inn.
The position has Porter managing rates and revenue, developing campaigns and promotions, analyzing the market and trends, setting up group bookings, events, and meeting room reservations.
But customer satisfaction remains her priority.
“I enjoy being able to make people smile and providing that ‘little extra’ effort to ensure a memorable experience and ease of mind,” she said.
Porter has gone out of her way to help people everywhere she’s been.
Before taking her current position at Best Western, she was its front office manager and sales manager for six years.
She was front office manager for La Quinta Inn & Suites for two years when the Silverstone Drive location opened.
While working there, she volunteered at SonBridge Thrift & Gift Store in College Place, on clothing drives for families and people in need.
Porter is far from finished.
“In the next 10 years, I would like to have completed a master’s degree in business and accounting and have completed my CPA certification and be managing a business,” she said.