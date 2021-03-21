- Age: 38
- Profession: Yard foreman at Builders First Source, Milton-Freewater
- Residence: Milton-Freewater
Michael Crews Jr. is a yard foreman for Builders First Source in Milton-Freewater. He has lived in the Walla Walla Valley since he was very young and in Milton-Freewater for six years.
He’s been with Builders First Source for six years and has held several positions with the company, including customer service, lead truck driver and his current management position.
“What I enjoy most about this job is watching our Valley grow and thrive,” Crews said.
Crews said he hopes to continue to grow with the company.
“I see myself in some sort of sales or higher managerial position,” he said.
Crews said he also likes working with young people in the area. He volunteers as a coach for Milton-Freewater youth football and at McLoughlin High School.