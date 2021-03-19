From the battlefield to banking, Mario Delgadillo, 37, of Walla Walla has seen a slew of professional hurdles, both challenging and “life-changing.”
Delgadillo, regional business banking manager for Baker Boyer Bank in Walla Walla, has served in the U.S. Marine Corps, worked as a security manager for the Department of Homeland Security and worked for Gavin de Becker & Associates, a personal security firm.
His degree in business administration from California Baptist University flowed him easily into the financial sector, but Delgadillo said it was his time with the Marines that left the biggest impact on him.
“I’ve had various professional challenges,” Delgadillo said. “My Marine Corps service was life-changing and, despite the challenges, had the greatest positive impact on me.”
Delgadillo has five years under his belt with Baker Boyer, including two years in his current role. He and his wife moved to the Walla Walla Valley in 2016 to be closer to family and to raise children. He has been married for 10 years and has one son.
For his quick rise with the local financial institution, Delgadillo credits a continual line of mentors and leaders in his life who helped him take his career from one stepping stone to another — from professors, to military commanders, coworkers and more.
“It’s takes a village,” he said. “I’ve been blessed to have great mentors throughout each phase of my personal life and professional career.”
Delgadillo said the senior business advisors at the bank took him under his wing.
And Delgadillo is continuing a legacy of mentorship within the community, not just with his own son, but with several area groups, such as Friends of Children of Walla Walla — a group focused on helping children gain positive, mentoring relationships with adults.
He’s also dedicated time to area nonprofits Walla Walla Community Hospice, Community Council and Better Together of Walla Walla.
Delgadillo said he also sees great purpose in his role with the bank, hoping to make short- and long-term impacts for local businesses seeking financial breakthrough.
“It is an interesting time to be working in the banking industry,” he said. “It’s nice to work for a community bank like Baker Boyer to be in a position to help our community during these challenging times.”
Even as the pandemic has changed his daily routine, he said his favorite part of his workday is still the opportunity to meet with his clients and coworkers, even if remotely most of the time.
But when things return to “normal,” he is hoping one challenge goes away — restricted travel.
“My wife and I miss having the opportunity to take short trips on long weekends,” he said.