Kim McDaniels is all about hard work.
A Walla Walla High School alum, McDaniels was 21 years old — fresh out of Washington State University with a bachelor’s degree in economics — when she started working here as a financial advisor at Krivoshein Financial in 2011.
The firm is now Krivoshein-McDaniels Financial.
Kim McDaniels is co-owner, and she’s only 32.
“I started in this career at age 21, when over 85% of the advisors at that time were male and over age 45,” McDaniels said. “I was not your typical face for investment planning and advising. When I met with new clients, I could see the surprise in their face. This gave me fire and the desire to prove people wrong about what a young woman could do in this industry.”
McDaniels is also the mother of two kids. Yet she has managed to balance parenthood and her career.
“At the root of everything I do is hard work, honesty and my faith in God,” McDaniels said. “This doesn’t always (actually hardly ever) translates to more money. However, in a small town, this can be the key to your growth and success.“
Not only is McDaniels now co-owner of her business firm, but her husband, Josh, is CEO and director of winemaking for Bledsoe Wine Estates.
The young couple has practically mirrored each other in their speedy professional climbs.
It goes back to that work ethic.
“Both my husband and I are hard workers, and we push each other to keep going and stay true to who we are along the way,” McDaniels said. “He is my rock in everything we do. Now that we have two young kids, we are even more motivated to work hard and be an example for them and what they can do.”
That drive motivates her personally and physically as well. McDaniels said long-distance running is something she loves to do any time she can. She qualified for the 2020 Boston Marathon only to see it canceled in April by the coronavirus pandemic.
But that hasn’t stopped her.
“Time with my family is priority No. 1, but I continue to run 40-50 miles per week,” McDaniels said.
As for life in the office, the young professional has come to cherish her career.
Financial planning the last 11 years has enabled her to connect with folks throughout the Walla Walla Valley.
She might assist a local business in establishing its retirement plan, or help it grow with some acquisitions.
She might work with individuals or families in setting (and then achieving) short-term and long-term financial goals.
McDaniels has been the one managing investments to ensure financial portfolios stay in line.
She was named financial advisor of the year in the U-B’s 2020 Best of the Best.
“I get to know my clients on an extremely personal level,” McDaniels said. “They share things with me about their life that they wouldn’t share to even their best friend. The relationships I have developed with my clients are so meaningful in this process. Not only do I get to advise them, but the experiences they share teach me so much.”
The last year, especially, with the coronavirus pandemic having turned everything into uncertainties, assured McDaniels of her real responsibilities.
As a family with two young kids and both parents working, they experienced challenges common among young families.
But, her commitment only grew stronger.
“Professionally, it’s offered me the chance to be the rock for my clients, as they try to navigate this financial whirlwind,” she said. “There have been so many economic and legislative changes that impact my client’s financial position. They look to me for guidance, and it’s been a blessing to be their to help them.”