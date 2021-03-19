Karina Martinez is the branch manager at Milton-Freewater’s Baker Boyer Bank.
She lives in Milton-Freewater and has spent 11 years in the industry. Within Baker Boyer Bank, she’s been mentored by a number of people, including Lora Zink. And throughout her life, her parents, Frank Martinez and Lourdes “Lulu” Nunez, have inspired her.
Her favorite book right now is “The Alchemist.”
What she does as the branch manager is to make sure the work flow is going smoothly. Because of the pandemic, the drive-thru is what’s open. But she keeps her focus.
“Making sure the team is happy and everyone is OK and they have what they need to provide the good customer service for our clients,” she said.
Her favorite thing about her work is being able to get to know her team on a personal level. She also embraces being involved in the community with her work team. The challenges she faces deal with the changes that are ongoing in the banking industry.
“We have to stay on top of all the regulations,” she said.
Family is very important to her, including her parents; her partner, Chris Woodrow; and children Natalie, Lonnie and Chris.
Martinez has several activities she and her family enjoy.
“We play co-ed soccer,” she said. Her whole family is interested in sports, they’re big soccer fans, she said.
In five to 10 years she sees herself remaining in banking. “I really enjoy it,” she said. “I started in 2010, part-time, to test the waters. It really became my career path.”
Her goal was to become a manager, which she did. She wants to continue in management.
Martinez is also involved with community volunteer work. She’s on the board for the annual Milton-Freewater Cancer Cotillion, on the board of the Frazier Farmstead Museum and a member of the Milton-Freewater Rotary.
The pandemic has affected her professionally because it has taken much of the personal aspects out of the interactions. But on a personal level the pandemic helped her.
“It’s helped in building relationships. It’s grounded us a little better,” she said. “We’ve been at home more. It happened right after we bought our house. We got the keys last March 13.”